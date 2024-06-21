J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells $40,300,000.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

JILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JILL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in J.Jill by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.