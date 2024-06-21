Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.81

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 105122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Jamf Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,076 shares of company stock worth $2,310,855 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jamf by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

