Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Shares Up 6.4%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81. 394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

