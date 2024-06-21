Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0017 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $124,777.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,257.67 or 0.99996144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00077466 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0017589 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $132,664.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

