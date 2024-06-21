JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.94. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

