JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OPRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.28. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

