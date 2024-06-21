JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $195.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

