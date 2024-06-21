Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

