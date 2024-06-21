Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 4000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £436,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.
About Kibo Energy
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
