KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,917. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $5,467,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,952,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

