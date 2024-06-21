KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,178. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

