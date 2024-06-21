KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,577,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLAC traded down $7.54 on Friday, reaching $822.05. 422,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $741.37 and its 200-day moving average is $668.97. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

