Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.83. Klaviyo shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 327,612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $49,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $34,203,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $23,510,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

