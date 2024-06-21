KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.0 %

TSLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,596,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,941,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.08. The company has a market cap of $579.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.