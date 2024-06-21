KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,727,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after purchasing an additional 511,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,021,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 857,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,569. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

