KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 371 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.