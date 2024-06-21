KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

CRM traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.11. 8,508,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,377. The company has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

