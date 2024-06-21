KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.26. 1,090,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,049. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

