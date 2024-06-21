KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $182.65. 536,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,617. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

