KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

