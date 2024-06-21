KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 3,947,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

