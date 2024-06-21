KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 21,642 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.