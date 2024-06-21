KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 8,124,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,950. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

