KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 34,425 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $52,721,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after buying an additional 3,411,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 10,043,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Get Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.