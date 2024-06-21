KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

