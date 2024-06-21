Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $47.58 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and $2.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,072,347 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

