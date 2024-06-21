KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 0.9%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.61. 18,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

