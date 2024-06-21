Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.70.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.29 on Monday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.