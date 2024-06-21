Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

