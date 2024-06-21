Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $980.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $981.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $1,061.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $948.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,101.81.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.