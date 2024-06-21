Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,106,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 59,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

