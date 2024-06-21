Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 490,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

