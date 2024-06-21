Lantz Financial LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of BATS:DUSA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,517 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

