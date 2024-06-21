Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 117,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

