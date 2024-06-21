Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,119. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.