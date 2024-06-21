Lantz Financial LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.42. 1,036,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

