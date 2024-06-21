Lantz Financial LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.46. 1,345,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

