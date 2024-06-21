Lantz Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.47 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

