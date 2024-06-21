Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Up 0.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

