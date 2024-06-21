Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 35,930 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. XPEL makes up about 0.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of XPEL at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 7.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of XPEL by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 393,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.74.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

