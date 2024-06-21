Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 614,528 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3,376.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 198,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,915. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

