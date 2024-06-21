Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 104,334 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $92.34. 3,691,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

