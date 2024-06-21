Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,854.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

