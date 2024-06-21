Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 134,223 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

