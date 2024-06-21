Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $389,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 275,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

