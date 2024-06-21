Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

