Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 6,916,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

