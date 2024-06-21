Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $604,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $356.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average is $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.