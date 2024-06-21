Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

