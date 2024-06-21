Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $21.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 478.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 5.5% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 499.9% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 498.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 210,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,800. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

